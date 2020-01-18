IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 516 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

EMN stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

