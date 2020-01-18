IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 208 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 98,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 77,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

