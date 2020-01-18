IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 102 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.44.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

