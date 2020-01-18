IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

NYSE ATO opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

