IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

NBL stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

