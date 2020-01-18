IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,574,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

