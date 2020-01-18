IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 258,333 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 637,242 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 105,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

MRO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

