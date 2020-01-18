iExec RLC Price Hits $0.53 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $42.25 million and $914,244.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.03010572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00200933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00131155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

