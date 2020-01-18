IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.26

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.26 and traded as high as $37.20. IDOX shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 47,337 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million and a P/E ratio of 92.25.

IDOX Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

