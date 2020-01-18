ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.61 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OOOBTC, Allbit and CoinTiger. ICON has a market cap of $78.61 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,317,852 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Binance, Allbit, Upbit, CoinTiger, Huobi, Gate.io, ABCC, DragonEX, Rfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

