ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.85

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.99. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 235,647 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 0.81.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,354,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1,744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,122,000 after buying an additional 8,272,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,756,000 after buying an additional 647,343 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 6,873,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,713,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

