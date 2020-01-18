Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. 254,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.