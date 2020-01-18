Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.62

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.62 and traded as low as $64.59. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 5,286 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,557,000. Icahn Carl C grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

