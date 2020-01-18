Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 8,750,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.01.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $792,500.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth $72,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

