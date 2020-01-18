IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.10.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 915,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,428. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $194.61 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

