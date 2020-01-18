Hydro (HYDRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $650,462.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Hydro has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $650,462.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinEx. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, BitMart, BitForex, Fatbtc, IDAX, Mercatox, DEx.top, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

