Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Hxro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $5,517.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,568,742 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

