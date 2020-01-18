Huntington National Bank Sells 8,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,615,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

