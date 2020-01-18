Huntington National Bank Sells 18,141 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

