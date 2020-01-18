Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,572. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

