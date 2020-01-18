Huntington National Bank Purchases 14,465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 289,322 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

