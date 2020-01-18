Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $209.32. 2,247,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.