Huntington National Bank Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.