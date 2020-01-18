Huntington National Bank Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 343,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

