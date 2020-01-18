Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,988,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,814,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,528,000 after buying an additional 88,072 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.06. 2,217,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average of $279.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $239.58 and a 12-month high of $305.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

