Huntington National Bank Buys 2,290 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.70.

GOOGL traded up $29.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.52. 2,467,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,362.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,252.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,480.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

