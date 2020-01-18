Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.80.

HII traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $277.81. 201,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,175. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $193.53 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.09. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

