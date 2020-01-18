Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,110.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $82,110.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

