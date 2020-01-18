Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 235 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,667,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,483,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

