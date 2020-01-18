Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after buying an additional 710,752 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 10,783,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,566. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

