Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.09 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.42. 2,352,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $163.17 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

