Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. 3,370,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

