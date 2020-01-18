Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,022. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

