Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 121 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after acquiring an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after acquiring an additional 272,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 300,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 853,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,858. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

