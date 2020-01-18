Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,023 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.09.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,706 shares of company stock worth $68,301,769. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $182.23. 4,576,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

