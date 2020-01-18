HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $11,296.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 7% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.01169243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054009 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00032458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001892 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

