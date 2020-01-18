HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.67

News stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted HPQ Silicon Resources’ analysis:

Get HPQ Silicon Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE:HPQ remained flat at $C$0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.12.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.