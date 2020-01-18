Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

LON HOC traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 170.30 ($2.24). 563,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The firm has a market cap of $874.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.82. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

