Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

