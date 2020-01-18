Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.
Hitachi Company Profile
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
