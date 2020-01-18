Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,552 ($20.42) to GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

Shares of LON HSX traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,369 ($18.01). The company had a trading volume of 854,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,384.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,526.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

