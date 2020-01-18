Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1,549.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $523.38 or 0.05846390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

