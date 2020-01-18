Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 380,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 574,773 shares.The stock last traded at $1.04 and had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

