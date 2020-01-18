Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Increased to $223.25 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $223.25 in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.42.
HELE traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 102,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $196.67. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
