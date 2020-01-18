Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Increased to $223.25 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $223.25 in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.42.

HELE traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 102,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $196.67. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

