HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 174.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HealthStream by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 98.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.