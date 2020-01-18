Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

PEAK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. 4,382,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,280. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,244,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Resource America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

