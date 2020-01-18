Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 605,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,580. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

