HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Up 8.4%

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) shares shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57, 307,587 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 514,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

