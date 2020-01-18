HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,741,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 401,211 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get HC2 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 794.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,171 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in HC2 by 47.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 221,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.