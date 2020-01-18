HBZ coin (HBZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,341.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $23,341.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.88 or 0.05789916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034561 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

