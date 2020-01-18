HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $737,467.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.50 or 0.05824824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026600 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

